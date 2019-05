© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A legit but somewhat petty complaint has cost an author her book deal and reputation after liberal Twitter ganged up on her for reporting a DC Metro employee eating on a train. It's a violation, but the employee is a black woman."When I asked the employee about this, her response was, 'worry about yourself,'" Tynes said.It did not take long for WMATA to respond. The transit authority asked Tynes to provide the exact time and location of her encounter and thanked her for helping to "make sure all Metro employees are held accountable."But that was only the beginning of the story, as Twitter erupted with outraged posts accusing Tynes of being a snitch. The backlash mostly focused on the race and gender of the employee, with many calling out Tynes for contributing to the oppression of women of color.Not content with admonishing the author on Twitter, many flocked to the Goodreads page of her upcoming book 'They Called Me Wyatt'.As of Saturday evening, the book , which was to be published June 11, has a one-star rating, with the most popular comment calling Tynes a "bigot" who "went out of her way to get an African American lady fired for eating on her way to work."In a statement on Friday, her publisher, California Coldblood, said it was discussing "appropriate next steps" with their distributor. With the backlash showing no signs of waning on Saturday, the company announced that it was "halting all shipments from the warehouse, and postponing the book's publication date" while working on the "next steps to officially cancel the book's publication."While the punishment Tynes has received for a single tweet might seem over the top, DC Metro rules for those who violate its strict eating ban are just as harsh, and have resulted in police using force on "offenders." Three years ago, a video went viral of police officers arresting a black teenage girl after she refused to abandon her lollipop and bag of chips as she entered a metro station.It is unclear if the uniformed employee has been disciplined by the WMATA in this case.