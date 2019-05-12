Heavy rain in Mississippi leads to multiple water rescues, washed out roadways and a train derailment on Saturday.The flooding has been most severe in the Hillsdale community, in southwest Mississippi, where the train derailment occurred. A flash flood warning was also issued for the area Saturday afternoon after several inches of rain fell in a short period of time.Flooding is believed to be the cause of the train derailment, according to the Pearl River County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's department confirmed to WeatherNation that there is not believed to be a hazmat situation at the scene. In addition, there have been no reports of injuries, according to the local sheriff's office.WeatherNation has a crew on scene who documented the aftermath of the derailment. Watch the video below:A dangerous situation continues to unfold across the area Saturday afternoon.Emergency management reported flooding of several homes in and near Varnado. Emergency manager has also reported the closure of Interstate 59 near mile marker 32 in Pearl River County due to flooding. There have also been numerous reports of several roads and bridges washed out in northern Pearl River County, near the train derailment.A flash flood watch remains in effect for the surrounding area through Saturday night.For WeatherNation: Meteorologist Nick Merianos