Kedarnath, one of the most revered places in India, has received fresh snowfall. Part of the famous Chardham Yatra, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand holds immense religious significance and people from across the globe visit here to pray at the ancient Shiva temple in the region. The Chardham Yatra began just a few days back and the temple a Kedarnath was reopened for the devotees.According to a tweet by ANI, the Kedarnath and nearby region is witnessing fresh snowfall. In the picture shared,one can see the sheet of white snow covering the roads and people with open umbrellas standing in a queue.At an altitude of 3583 m above sea level, Kedarnath is apparently one of the most sacred pilgrimage centres in India, which is thrown open for devotees only for six months every year. Given the extreme climatic conditions, reaching the destination becomes quite a difficult task.There are no motorable road to the temple and one needs to trek for about 14 km from Gaurikund. Horses and pithus are available to carry child and old-age people ill the temple from Gaurikund. The other option is taking helicopter service.As the roads get blocked with snow and people generally get stuck at one place.The temple gates were opened for devotees on 9th May, 2019.