Ukrainian energy company Ukrtransnafta has resumed crude transfers to the EU along the Druzhba pipeline, after the supplies were halted due to contamination.The crude started running through the pipeline at 11:35am GMT on Saturday, Ukrtransnafta wrote on Facebook. The transit was resumed after specialists from Hungarian firm MOL "conducted additional analyses of the oil currently held in the pipeline and confirmed their readiness to accept it," the company's statement adds Earlier this month, the supplies were also resumed by Belarus, which initially complained about the quality of Russian crude last month. On Monday, clean oil started running through the pipeline from Belarus to Ukraine.Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that the incident on the Druzhba pipeline, one of the biggest oil pipeline networks in the world, has resulted in "hundreds of millions of dollars" in damages for the country. However, the exact amount is still being evaluated, he added.