Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, next week, according to the State Department.The two countries are facing tension on a number of fronts around the world, including in Venezuela, Iran and North Korea.Trump said after the call that the two discussed the "Russian Hoax" in addition to a variety of other issues. But Trump said they did not talk about Russian interference in future U.S. elections.Pompeo met with Lavrov earlier this month. The two held talks in Finland on May 6, which Russian media said made the phone call between Trump and Putin possible.