New World Meteorological Organisation report showing global temperatures at 4th warmest on record, well back to 1880, it was cooler in 1706, but that doesn't count. Record cold and snowfall sweep the USA and Europe as Jet Streams have moved into the wrong location on the planet. Coldest May Day temperatures ever in Copenhagen, France festival goers with hypothermia, new snow records in the USA from west to east and more crop planting delays.