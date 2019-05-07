© Bloomberg/Jason Roberts



About the Author:

Jason Rezaian is a writer for The Washington Post's Global Opinions. He served as The Post's correspondent in Tehran from 2012 to 2016. He spent 544 days unjustly imprisoned by Iranian authorities until his release in January 2016.

Is John Bolton about to get the Iran war he's always wanted, or is he on the verge of losing his job?Over the past several days, President Trump's national security adviser has made comments and issued statements about Iran and Venezuela that are usually reserved for the run-up to military campaigns.On Sunday, the White House released a statement, attributed to Bolton, that the United States is deploying the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf."to send a clear and unmistakable message to the Iranian regime thatThe message added:A U.S. official said the deployment was in response to "clear indications" of a "possible attack" by Iran or its proxies.Although Tehran announced on Monday that it would restart some of its suspended nuclear activities to mark the year anniversary of the U.S. departure from its commitments, for its part,Last month, the United States designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization; Tehran predictably responded by branding all U.S. forces in the Middle East as terrorists in turn. Aside from their rhetoric, however, theMeanwhile, in recent weeks Iran's foreign minister,It's worth recalling thatwhen he pulled the United States out of the nuclear agreement one year ago this week.Bolton's statement is the sort of tough warning that has two possible aims. One is to push an adversary into moderating its behavior. The other - more likely in this case, given Bolton's long history of seeking regime change in Tehran - is to provoke Iran into a hot-headed response.I see little reason why Tehran would choose the latter path. According to the U.S. intelligence community,So what gives, Bolton?It looks as though the administration's national security chief is concerned thatAlthough Trump has always had tough words for the Iranian regime, the president did tweet last September that he was sure that Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani, was an "absolutely lovely man." For his part,Doesn't mean much? Don't forget Trump's belittling comments about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that preceded their meetings in Singapore and Vietnam.In the first, regarding Kim, Trump tweeted that heThat was followed by Trump gushing about hisFor a Cold War relic like Bolton, such proclamations must be maddening, which is probably why he is clinging to his long-desired war with Iran.But given Trump's aversion to new conflicts and his propensity for making nice with dictators,Just as Trump has signaled his willingness to continue negotiations with Kim - the depraved leader of the vilest regime on earth - Bolton must fear a similar opening with Iran.Does Trump want regime change in Iran? Or is he trying to strike a new deal with the mullahs? Or is he open to the idea of a completely avoidable war in the Persian Gulf?We need answers. And it's not only John Bolton's future that depends on them.