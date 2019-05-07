Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has accused the Israeli military of targeting a building housing the Turkish Andalou news agency in its strikes on the Gaza Strip.The agency shared a video on Saturday purportedly showing rescuers combing through the rubble of the ruined building.the minister added.Israel launched air strikes and tank bombardments against the Gaza strip earlier on Saturday, after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants fired 200 rockets into Israeli territory.The IDF also said it destroyed a "terror tunnel" used to smuggle Islamic Jihad fighters into Israel.Although the IDF claims it struck military targets, the Palestinian health ministry reportedA 22-year-old man was also killed, although it is unknown whether he was a Hamas operative or a civilian.Hopes for a break in the neverending conflict were dashed earlier this week when a rocket was fired into Israel, and two Israeli troops were shot and injured while on patrol along the border in Gaza, triggering IDF retaliatory airstrikes.At least four Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded, including 10 children, three paramedics and a journalist. In the midst of the escalation, Hamas vowed a tit-for-tat response.