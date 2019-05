© Reuters / Russian Investigative Committee

Most reactions to the plane crash at a Moscow airport on Sunday were of simple sadness and shock - but for Financial Times Moscow correspondent Max Seddon, the tragedy was a chance to gratuitously bash Russian authorities.Seddon took to Twitter on Monday to chastise Sheremetyevo Airport authorities for the most nonsensical of reasons - because they did not instantly remove the destroyed aircraft from the tarmac after the crash landing which killed 41 people, including two children."A day after an Aeroflot flight burnt up at Sheremetevo, the airport has just left it there for everyone to stare at," he wrote, in an apparent attempt to provoke some kind of outrage."In fairness, a proper technical assessment requires as little post-accident movement as possible..." writer Mark Galeotti wrote.One tweeter surmised that Seddon's rush to judgement stemmed from his general hostility toward Russia, coupled with a lack of basic knowledge about air crash investigations.