A Montecito family is overjoyed after being reunited with their beloved cat that was missing for 475 days. The last time the Strogoff's saw Diamond was one day before the Montecito Mudslide destroyed their property and surrounding neighborhood.Ten-year-old Alexander, and 7-year-old twins Benjamin and Violet Strogoff loved Diamond because, "she was calm and played with them like a dog," said their mom Noelle."I had no idea that what happened was going to happen and assumed they would be fine. When we got back, we could't find them," Noelle Strogoff said.They returned home in January 2019, but were still longing for their pets.On Monday, Noelle was talking to a worker who was helping her with some renovations when she decided to tell him about her cat, Diamond.The man, who didn't want to be identified, told Noelle that her description matched that of a cat he had been feeding for quite some time. They pulled out their cell phones and compared pictures. "Twenty minutes later, I'm following him to his home and there's Diamond totally fine," she said.Noelle said she believes this story serves as a reminder to never give up hope and that miracles happen. "Don't give up, keep looking, just keep talking to people and expressing what it is you are looking for," she said.The family's other cat, Huguette, remains missing.People who spot pets that appear to be without a home, are urged to take a photo and share on Facebook or with the Humane Society.Noelle also urged Montecito residents to keep their eyes and hearts open as the search continues for the remains of two children killed in the mudslide: 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa and 17-year-old Jack Cantin.