Five ski areas are to open this weekend in Colorado, believed to be the most to open into May for some years.The fifth area to open isBreckenridge is open in May for the first time in more than two decades after owners Vail resort announced their plan to keep the area open to the US public holiday on the last Monday of May, the 27th.Arapahoe Basin has said it plans to stay open a further week to June 2nd.