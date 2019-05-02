File photo

File photo of Gros Morne
A spring storm left Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland covered in snow on May 1.

Andre Beyzaei, who captured this footage, told Storyful it's not common to see this amount of snow around western Newfoundland at this time of year. "We usually see something like this in January or February," he said.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Wednesday for the Rocky Harbour area due to the continued snowfall.


Credit: Andre Beyzaei via Storyful