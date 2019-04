© Global Look Press / Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety



A US army veteran rammed eight people crossing the road in Sunnyvale, California, because he believed at least some of them were Muslim, police said. He may now face hate crime charges in addition to attempted murder.," Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Chief Phan S. Ngo said on Friday.Isaiah Peoples, 34-year-old Iraq war veteran, ploughed his Toyota Corolla into a group of pedestrians and cyclists as they were crossing the street on Tuesday.: a nine-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl of South Asian descent. The girl was rushed to hospital with a severe brain injury and is now in a coma.Peoples has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder so far. However, the prosecution does not rule out that hate crime charges might be added to his indictment at some point."There is no hate crime allegation charged at this point in time for one reason only; the matter is still being investigated," Jay Boyarski, Santa Clara County chief assistant district attorney said, as cited by CBS San Francisco.. While it is not clear if he has ever been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), his family and lawyer believe that it was a bout of PTSD that triggered the otherwise inexplicable car rampage."It's clearly a case where his mental state is the issue," the man's attorney Chuck Smith stated on Friday, arguing that there was "no other explanation for this than his service.". His brother, Joshua, told Mercury News that Peoples provided security for car patrols while stationed in Iraq. "He was a gunner when they were driving," he said.Since coming back home, Peoples worked as an accountant for the Defense Contract Audit Agency and was on good standing. Peoples, himself a son of a pastor, was an avid churchgoer. According to police,Witnesses say that Peoples, after crashing his car into a tree, appeared to be thanking God for what had just happened. "Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus," the suspect reportedly said, the San Francisco Chronicle reported , citing a witness., according to police.In 2015, Peoples had a stint in a mental hospital after allegedly skipping his medication. According to his brother,