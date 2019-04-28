Society's Child
German intel report warns of German far-right groups prepping for civil war, state collapse
RT
Sun, 28 Apr 2019 17:09 UTC
Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the BfV, sounded the alarm over the rise of the underground far-right, according to Die Welt. An intelligence report seen by the paper calls for increased surveillance of so-called "preppers" - a loose network of ultra-nationalists who prepare for apocalyptic scenarios.
Those people are collecting firearms and other supplies in preparation for "a civil war" or "a feared collapse of public order" in Germany, the BfV revealed. The preppers movement, which first emerged in the US, has long been rooted in survivalism - which sees far-right militias making stockpiles of food, ammunition and medicine that they would use in the event of a doomsday scenario.
Separately, there is an alarming number of extremists who could plot attacks involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small arms. Notably, many of those on the far-right were indoctrinated "a few months or years" ago, but were not known to the agency before joining extremist groups.
German ultra-nationalists usually radicalize through social media and right-wing chats, where the perceived spread of Islam and inflow of immigrants dominate most discussions, the BfV report said. However, far-right terrorist acts - involving IEDs, knives or arson attacks - remain poorly organized, as there are "blatant gaps between planning and reality."
Nevertheless, some politicians say the far-right scene is a growing threat to public safety. "Right-wing extremist structures today are as dangerous for our democracy as they have ever been since 1945," a Green Party MP told Die Welt.
This is not the first time that German authorities have voiced concern over far-right extremism. Last year, police made arrests of suspected ultra-nationalists who were plotting high-profile attacks on immigrants and "people of different political views."
And in 2017, it was reported that police had carried out extensive raids in several German states on premises linked to the far-right, finding a list containing names, addresses and photos of over 5,000 politicians, mostly belonging to left-wing or liberal parties. The group that was targeted in the search included both an active-duty police officer and a lawyer who has denied that the document was a "kill list."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Degrees of freedom? Bacteria make individual decisions when navigating a maze
- Boeing whistleblower reports new issue with 737 Max Jets - report
- German intel report warns of German far-right groups prepping for civil war, state collapse
- Russia's diamond titan Alrosa recovers giant gem-quality stone in Far North
- Netanyahu, Rivlin condemn US shooting, urge more education against anti-Semitism
- Iranian FM Zarif says quitting nuclear proliferation treaty is an option amid renewed US sanctions
- 72yo Frenchman crosses Atlantic in a barrel-shaped capsule
- NASA scientists warn of 'perfect storm' as cosmic rays reach record high; Earth facing a mini Ice Age
- Best of the Web: Managing Russia's dissolution: How disinformation works to divide and conquer
- Hundreds die of exhaustion after counting millions of Indonesian election ballots
- 5 people found killed in 2 homes in Tennessee; suspect captured
- Best of the Web: Flash-flooding, dust-storms, hailstorms, and even snow: Entire Mid-East & North Africa regions pummeled all month long with extreme weather
- Pope Francis donates $500K to Mexican charities assisting migrants
- Incessant rain brings flood to Bengkulu, Indonesia - at least 10 killed
- Best of the Web: Muslims and the working class: France's marginalized and natural Yellow Vest allies
- NBC News caught using fake photo of baby infected with measles
- Medication madness: What does the 'best evidence' say about antidepressants?
- Best of the Web: Yellow Vests reject Macron's 'rubbish' tax cuts, protest across France for 24th straight week
- Massive fire strikes Russian missile-producing facility
- Massachusetts judge and court officer charged with helping man evade immigration agent
- Netanyahu, Rivlin condemn US shooting, urge more education against anti-Semitism
- Iranian FM Zarif says quitting nuclear proliferation treaty is an option amid renewed US sanctions
- Best of the Web: Managing Russia's dissolution: How disinformation works to divide and conquer
- Best of the Web: Muslims and the working class: France's marginalized and natural Yellow Vest allies
- Best of the Web: Suspicious timing: Sunday Times interviews 'New IRA' terrorists
- OPEC oil cut agreement clashes with end of US waivers on Iranian oil, 'hard to imagine how market will react' - Putin
- So, whatever happened to the Swedish warrant?
- 'What you're doing is insincere': Angry volunteer says Trudeau's virtue signalling delayed sandbagging amid Ottawa flooding
- Who checks the fact-checkers? Facebook leaves verification to groups funded by Soros, Omidyar and US Congress
- Why Kim really sought out Putin
- Best of the Web: China hawks grieve in their era of discontent, see Belt & Road as culmination of 'decades-long war' against the U.S.
- Russian envoy assures Israel that Iranian forces in Syria continue to remain 50 miles away from border
- Best of the Web: The second Belt and Road forum: A transformation of the world economic order
- Best of the Web: World Leaders Gather For Second 'Belt And Road' Forum in Beijing
- More posturing: House Oversight Dem threatens jail for Trump officials who don't comply with subpoenas
- Trump: US is withdrawing from UN Arms Trade Treaty (ATT)
- US, Russia, China agree on withdrawal of forces, 'inclusive Afghan-led' peace process
- Trump's withdrawal from arms treaty doesn't change anything, just divides US pundits
- Nix retirement, Biden announces 2nd term in office before winning 1st one
- Ex-consul debunks MSM claims Assange at odds with embassy staff: 'He respected us'
- Boeing whistleblower reports new issue with 737 Max Jets - report
- German intel report warns of German far-right groups prepping for civil war, state collapse
- Russia's diamond titan Alrosa recovers giant gem-quality stone in Far North
- 72yo Frenchman crosses Atlantic in a barrel-shaped capsule
- Hundreds die of exhaustion after counting millions of Indonesian election ballots
- 5 people found killed in 2 homes in Tennessee; suspect captured
- Pope Francis donates $500K to Mexican charities assisting migrants
- Best of the Web: Yellow Vests reject Macron's 'rubbish' tax cuts, protest across France for 24th straight week
- Massive fire strikes Russian missile-producing facility
- Massachusetts judge and court officer charged with helping man evade immigration agent
- "Vote against parties they oppose the most": 1 in 10 EU voters support populist parties
- New York Times pulls 'anti-semitic' cartoon in response to harsh criticism
- In 'stunning decision', Bayer shareholders dump CEO over disastrous Monsanto purchase
- Best of the Web: Sequence complete? Now gunman opens fire at a San Diego synagogue, on Jewish Sabbath - 1 person dead, 3 injured
- Natalie Portman explains how her veganism relates to women's issues: 'We're exploiting female bodies'
- Former Russian ISIS recruit credits orthodox priest with helping her find 'inner harmony'
- Man arrested for allegedly setting church on fire twice
- First Amendment win: Texas judge blocks enforcement of anti-BDS law
- Uber passenger shot dead by 'companion,' gunman at large
- Gallup quietly admits 'fundamental flaws' in decades of data: Revised unpublished poll shows most Americans do NOT sympathize with Israel
- Oldest human footprint found in the Americas confirmed in Chile, 15,600 years old
- A Book Review - Prehistory Decoded
- Northern Ireland meteorite crash remembered 50 years on
- Ancient sculptors in Guatemala made figures from magnetized rocks
- Evidence that 1,500 years ago someone ate a venomous snake whole puzzles archeologists
- The shifting status of cultural symbols - Why symbols aren't forever
- Russia trains troops for psychic warfare - something the US has studied for decades
- FBI docs claim 'Adolf Hitler survived World War II in submarine escape to Argentina'
- Archeological treasures found during metro construction in Greece
- State terrorism: CIA docs show UK, France and West Germany wanted to bring Operation Condor to Europe
- Crusader armies were remarkably genetically diverse
- How Easter egg trees almost became an American tradition
- New species of giant carnivore found in Kenya museum drawer
- Çatalhöyük: The Stone Age settlement where humanity took its first steps toward city life
- AIPAC and the US Federal Election Commission
- 6,000 years ago Aegean farmers replaced hunters of ancient Britain
- Megalith tombs were family graves in European Stone Age says new study
- 11,600 year old, 5m tall Shigir Idol may have originally stood tall beside a paleo-lake
- The awkward logistics of cremation in ancient Greece
- Reviewing History Channel's 'Jesus: His Life' - zero scholarship, total propaganda
- Degrees of freedom? Bacteria make individual decisions when navigating a maze
- Pacific Ocean: The world's tallest waves are getting taller
- Accidental discoveries: Scientists create a new wonder material that could revolutionise batteries and electronics
- Philosophers want back into science - without them, science is lost
- NASA teams with international partners to plan asteroid impact exercise
- Astronomers find quasars are not nailed to the sky, they "wiggle"
- Simple sea anemones are not as simple as scientists once thought
- International space agencies team up to practice for an asteroid striking Earth
- Store of the future: Walmart unveils AI inventory control system, claims it won't replace workers
- Denying the neuroscience of sex differences
- Break through in more detailed holograms
- Key facts about Russia's special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
- KZFP proteins found to tame the genome's 'jumping' sequences
- Scientists create 'lifelike' DNA material with artificial metabolism
- Cornell scientists create 'living' machines that eat, grow, and evolve
- Cosmic climate change: Earthquake detected on Mars! 'Marsquake' observed on Red Planet for very first time
- Treating Parkinson's with electrical spinal implant 'transforms lives'
- Scientists have identified almost 2 million 'hidden' earthquakes shaking California
- Huawei rolls out 5G communication devices for autos
- Lightning does strikes twice in the same place surprisingly often
- NASA scientists warn of 'perfect storm' as cosmic rays reach record high; Earth facing a mini Ice Age
- Best of the Web: Flash-flooding, dust-storms, hailstorms, and even snow: Entire Mid-East & North Africa regions pummeled all month long with extreme weather
- Incessant rain brings flood to Bengkulu, Indonesia - at least 10 killed
- 4 people killed as "powerful gust of wind" causes giant crane to collapse at Google campus, Seattle
- Four skiers from Germany killed by avalanche in Swiss Alps
- Toddler killed by dog in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Unusual spring storm blankets Chicago in snow - 2 inches fell for first time in over a century
- "Sea of Plastic" Discovered in the Caribbean stretches for miles
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Planetary chills in both hemispheres
- Heavy rain triggers flooding in Jakarta, Indonesia
- "The longest winter ever": Farmers in America's Northwest face 2 month planting delays
- Apple crop suffers heavy damage due to hailstorm in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh
- The UK has already had more wildfires in 2019 than any year on record
- 5 killed, 9 injured after bus hit by landslide in Kashmir
- Flea infestations triple due to UK's mild winter
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Climate events across the planet
- 'Water is life': Unexpected rainfall revives Iraq's historic marshlands
- Cyclone Kenneth: Mozambique hit by its strongest storm ever - Just five weeks after Idai devastated country
- Late-season snowfall records fall in far corners of US as winter makes last gasp
- Raging wildfires in Russia's Trans-Baikal region have killed thousands of animals; national parks and conservation sites threatened
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- Meteor fireball over New Mexico
- Hundreds report daytime meteor fireball over Southeast US
- NBC News caught using fake photo of baby infected with measles
- Medication madness: What does the 'best evidence' say about antidepressants?
- A frenemy fungus provides clues about a new deadly one
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #12 - The New Red Scare - Freaking Out About the Measles
- Eating at the right time may reduce adverse effects of shift work and jet lag
- Teen cheerleader's sudden death was caused by strep: 'We wouldn't wish this nightmare on anyone'
- A case study of how Pharma is killing science
- Measles outbreak: Quarantines issued at UCLA, Cal State LA; hundreds of students, faculty under orders
- Lloyds and other insurers refuse to cover health claims caused by 5G wireless technologies
- Japan leads the way: No vaccine mandates and no MMR vaccine = Healthier children
- Why food could be the best medicine of all
- WSU researchers see health effects across generations from glyphosate
- Choline deficiency can trigger fatty liver disease
- Even celebrities can return to sanity: Going back to meat after eating vegan made Anne Hathaway feel 'like a computer rebooting'
- Iron overload symptoms in men
- CDC scaremongering: US measles cases approaching record number for the decade
- Ability to lift weights quickly can mean a longer life
- Researchers find nearly 1 out of 5 people are misdiagnosed with MS and receive potentially dangerous treatment for years
- New trial evidence suggests government colluded with Monsanto
- Do vegetarians and vegans live longer than meat eaters?
- At what age is our sense of optimism at its highest?
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- New study offers peek inside the brain during psychedelic hallucinations
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Exercise makes you happier than money, according to Yale and Oxford research
- Rewards warp the brain's inner GPS
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Harry Reid urges senators to push for more substantial UFO research
- 'Weird red sphere' filmed over South Carolina's Kiawah Island on Christmas Eve
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
- Real news story published by CNN on April Fools Day!
- Leaked Mueller report proves Barr lied; collusion theorists vindicated
Quote of the Day
What happened to Kennedy is nearly what happened to me. America is in danger of upheavals. But you'll see. All of them together will observe the law of silence. They will close ranks. They'll do everything to stifle the scandal. They will throw Noah's cloak over these shameful deeds. In order to not lose face in front of the whole world. In order to not risk unleashing riots in the United States. In order to preserve the union and to avoid a new civil war. In order to not ask themselves questions. They don't want to know. They don't want to find out. They won't allow themselves to find out."
~ French president after returning to Paris from JFK's funeral on November 24th, 1963 (Peyrefitte's memoir in "It Was de Gaulle")
Recent Comments
And those humans who work for the insurance companies feel somehow they will not be affected? Greed is blind.
So now they have made official what SOTT has been reporting for months under "Fire in the Sky" news. NASA is behind all this bombardment, and...
Beware of copy-paste measles spread by Photoshop. Update your anti-virus software so it can remove Photoshop from your system. Also... > NBC:...
Now that was one of the biggest piles of undefined terms in an essay I've read in quite a while. All I encountered in studying Philosophy at the...
Wow...NASA finally gets the memo, even a broken clock is right twice a day i guess. Unfortunately for them, it is worse than that, as several well...