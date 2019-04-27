snow
20-30 F below normal temperatures invade both hemispheres signaling an early start for the Southern Hemisphere and very late spring for the Northern Hemisphere.

These abnormal temps are pelting the Middle East with rain, floods, hail and new abundant rainfall weather patterns not seen in millennia. US potato crop delayed in NW grow zone with more snow on the way, compressing the planting season into three weeks what they usually do in 2.5 months.


