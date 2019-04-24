Puppet Masters
Leader of Sri Lankan parliament accuses senior officials: 'Withheld intel on terrorist attacks'
A series of Easter Sunday bombings at Sri Lankan churches andhotels killed at least 359 people. Authorities have made dozens of arrests in the aftermath.
"Some top intelligence officials hid the intelligence information purposefully. Information was there, but the top brass security officials did not take appropriate actions," Lakshman Kiriella, leader of the parliament, said Wednesday.
"Somebody is controlling these top intelligence officials," Kiriella added. "The Security Council is doing politics. We need to investigate into this."
A confidential April 11 security memo contained names, addresses, phone numbers and movement patterns of the attackers from the National Thowheeth Jama'ath group suspected of carrying out the spate of attacks. Sri Lankan authorities also knew as far back as January that the group was stockpiling weapons and detonators.
Government minister Rauff Hakeem described it as a "colossal failure on the part of the intelligence services," as in-fighting between Sri Lanka's president and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe appears to have prevented effective action being taken to avert the danger.
"If the names of the persons involved were already known, why were they not arrested?" he added.
It has been estimated that the terrorists needed at least 7 to 8 years to plan the operation according to lawmaker and former Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said. The coordinated attacks killed 359 people.
The bombings "must have been planned for at least 7-8 years," according to Fonseka, who also serves as minister of regional development, told lawmakers on Wednesday.
The death toll has continued to rise, and is now at least 359, the junior defense minister, Ruwan Wijewardene, said at a press event on Wednesday.
More than 60 people were arrested in connection to the bombings. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attacks but provided no evidence of its involvement.
Sri Lankan authorities confirmed the existence of "some links" between IS and the Easter Sunday bombings, but said that domestic Islamist groups, National Thawheed Jama'ut and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim, were most likely behind the massacre.
New bombs still being found
A bomb squad carried out a "controlled explosion" near a movie in Colombo, Sri Lanka after police discovered a "suspicious" scooter, while dealing with the aftermath of a series of bombings that killed 359 people.
The controlled explosion was conducted on Wednesday near the Savoy Theatre in the Wellawatte neighborhood of Colombo, Sri Lanka's largest city.
Police discovered a "suspicious motorbike" parked outside of the cinema and decided to destroy it after they couldn't open its seat, the junior defense minister, Ruwan Wijewardene, told reporters.
