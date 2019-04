Hemochromatosis Symptoms in Men

Fatigue

Joint pains

Weakness

Weight loss

Stomach pains

Side Effects of Too Much Iron in Men

What are Normal Iron Levels for Men?

Men vs Women with Hemochromatosis

Hemochromatosis and Bone Loss in Men

Iron Overload and Sexual Dysfunction in Men

References

One of the primary causes of high iron levels in men is due to the genetic condition Hemochromatosis. Also known as Iron Overload, this hereditary disorder causes too much iron to be absorbed during digestion. Over time, iron levels can build up in the body and result in the development of symptoms and complications with health.When it comes to Hemochromatosis, there is a stereotype that too much iron in the blood is a symptom that is primarily seen in men. And while this presumption ignores how many women are affected by iron overload, there are quite a number of symptoms of iron overload unique to men.The most common symptoms men experience when they have high iron are:Middle age is the most common time of diagnosis for men with hereditary hemochromatosis or iron overload.Learn more about the most common Hemochromatosis Symptoms Even worse (and guys, you know we do this), men with high iron might not ever seek medical care. We often just try to "tough it out" and ignore those aches and pains and tiredness that we didn't have when we were younger.So many times a man with hemochromatosis either doesn't get the proper diagnosis from his doctor or doesn't seek medical attention in the first place... and all the while, he is starting to experience the symptoms of too much iron in the blood.Worst of all, the doctor may then say "You're getting older, you now have diabetes/liver disease/heart disease" and never think to dig further to find an underlying cause to all these conditions - hemochromatosis.Without hemochromatosis, normal iron levels for men total roughly four to five grams in the body. However, in iron overload, a man may not have any symptoms until he has stored twenty grams - a major difference! Awareness and early diagnosis is therefore essential to help men find out if they are, in fact, at risk of having too much iron in their bodies. 1997 study comparing men and women with hemochromatosis showed that. In this study, 25% of the men had developed cirrhosis (permanent damage to their livers) and 16% had diabetes.Most people, doctors included, forget that men can get osteoporosis, or loss of bone mineral density. It's usually thought of as a women's condition.However, 2005 study looked at 38 men with hereditary hemochromatosis, with an average age of 47 years old. All of these men had two copies of the HFE gene and they also had otherwise normal markers for things that impact bone loss (like normal Vitamin D and normal parathyroid hormone levels). The study found that 78.9% of these men had Osteopenia (or "pre-Osteoporosis") and 34.2% had full blown Osteoporosis!That's a high percentage of men with bone loss! If you're a man with iron overload, be sure to ask your doctor to test your bone mineral density. And yes, they may think you're a bit strange, as often men are not routinely tested, but if it helps, you can take them a copy of this study published in Osteoporosis Int. to back up your request.Why does too much iron affect the sex drive and sexual function in men? The most common reason is that the pituitary gland (an important regulator of hormones found in the middle of your skull) suffers the same fate as other organs - it becomes overloaded with iron. The excess iron of hemochromatosis causes the male sex hormones to not operate correctly - leading to hypogonadism, reduction of testosterone, and all those problems that men would rather not have.