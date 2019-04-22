© European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre



A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines island of Luzon on Monday afternoon, the US Geological Survey said.The quake struck at 5.11pm local time (0911 GMT) at a shallow depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles).There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.Source: AFP