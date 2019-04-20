The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating cellphone videos that show deputies pepper-spraying and tackling teenagers Thursday afternoon outside of a McDonald's in Tamarac.. It's unclear whether BSO units were called out to the scene or if they were already there, BSO said.The witness said a student was grabbed and handcuffed by a deputy. Another student who was trying to defend the first student approached the deputies and got pepper-sprayed and thrown to the ground, the witness said.One of the videos shows a deputy punching a student in the head while he was pinned to the floor. Another video later shows the student sitting on the ground, handcuffed and bleeding."The next thing you know, his head started bleeding and everything, and while he was getting handcuffed, lil bro got punched in the face by police," one student told NBC 6.Witnesses said that student was rushed to the hospital. His condition was unknown. A couple of students were hit with pepper spray as well.BSO said some students were detained and questioned, but it cannot confirm if any arrests were made as a result of this incident.Further information was not immediately available.