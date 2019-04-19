Dr Chandler Marrs
This week our resident health experts Elliot Overton and Doug DiPasquale interview Dr. Chandler Marrs on the essential roles of vitamin B1 (thiamine), mitochondrial bioenergetics, and how to stay healthy in our toxic modern world.

Dr. Chandler Marrs is a researcher and writer who holds a PhD in experimental psychology/neuroendocrinology, where the research focus was on female hormones and women's health. She co-authored the book "Thiamine Deficiency Disease, Dysautonomia, and High Calorie Malnutrition", and is also the founder of the health website and online journal "Hormones Matter".

In her time as a writer she has written well over 200 articles, and her research has gradually moved over to medication-adverse events, the mitochondria, and examining the roles of nutrition in mitochondrial function.

When she is not busy at work, Dr Marrs is involved in competitive powerlifting and is also a self-proclaimed long-time jock!

Here's where you can find Dr. Marrs:
Her website: http://www.hormonesmatter.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chandler.marrs
Old Ladies Lift: https://oldladieslift.com/
YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopTDVMrTYb6K3UvucQ7P_g

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/


Running Time: 01:08:47

Download: MP3 - 62.6 MB