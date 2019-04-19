© Reuters / Stringer



Satwinder Kumar of Hoshiarpur and Harjeet Singh of Ludhiana were decapitated on February 28, in connection with the case of the murder of another Indian man back in 2015. The verdict was reached without the knowledge of the Indian embassy and without any prior warning issued to the men's families.The news of the capital punishment only surfaced after Satwinder's wife, Seema Rani, approached the Indian government asking them to contact the Kingdom to seek clarification on her husband's fate, after hearing rumors of his demise in a Saudi jail."He had gone to Saudi Arabia in 2013 to work as a truck driver on a two-year contract. He was arrested in 2015 but the family came to know about his arrest several months later," Rani said, blaming MEA for failing to intervene and prevent the executions.To add more to the families' shock, the MEA letter said that