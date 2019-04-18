FLOOD

Floodwater in Iran
Iran's president Hassan Rouhani says all institutions must take necessary measures to prevent any further flood-related financial losses and fatalities.

In a telephone call with the governors of the flood-hit regions, President Rouhani stressed the importance of public awareness prior to the start of the second wave of torrential rains.

Meanwhile, the international federation of Red Cross has called the deluge the largest disaster to hit Iran in more than fifteen years. The Iranian Red Crescent Society also says the natural disaster has killed nearly 80 people so far.

Severe floods have hit at least two dozen provinces since mid-March.