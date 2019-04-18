Very bright meteor fireball over Germany on April 16, 2019.
© AMS
Very bright meteor fireball over Germany on April 16, 2019.
A bright green fireball was seen and recorded streaking through the night sky above northern Germany on April 16, 2019 around 21:51 UT.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received more than 60 reports of event 1774-2019 from Germany, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

A video was uploaded to AMS showing the event together with 1775-2019, which shows another bright meteor fireball blaze over the US east coast. AMS has received 417 reports of this event on Wednesday, April 17th 2019 around 02:57 UT.