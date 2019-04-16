Smoke and ash spews out of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture on April 16.
Smoke and ash spews out of Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture on April 16.
An eruption was observed on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture about 6:28 p.m. on April 16, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the first in two and a half years.

From about 1:30 p.m. on April 14, the agency detected volcanic tremors at Mount Aso had begun intensifying and a large volume of volcanic gas was also being emitted.

The alert level for Mount Aso was raised from the lowest 1 to 2, meaning restrictions would be placed on approaching the crater.


The local volcano deliberative council restricted entry within a kilometer of the No. 1 crater of the Nakadake peak of Mount Aso.

At one time on April 16, fumes and ash reached a height of 200 meters, but the JMA said the eruption was not continuing as of 7 p.m.

Aso's last major eruption occurred on Oct. 8, 2016, when large boulders were sent flying down a crater and a towering plume of smoke and ash rose to more than 10,000 meters. That was the most violent eruption recorded in about 30 years and came about six months after a series of earthquakes shook a large part of Kumamoto Prefecture.