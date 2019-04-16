© Japan Meteorological Agency



An eruption was observed on Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture about 6:28 p.m. on April 16, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency,The local volcano deliberative council restricted entry within a kilometer of the No. 1 crater of the Nakadake peak of Mount Aso.At one time on April 16, fumes and ash reached a height of 200 meters, but the JMA said the eruption was not continuing as of 7 p.m.Aso's last major eruption occurred on Oct. 8, 2016, when large boulders were sent flying down a crater and a towering plume of smoke and ash rose to more than 10,000 meters. That was the most violent eruption recorded in about 30 years and came about six months after a series of earthquakes shook a large part of Kumamoto Prefecture.