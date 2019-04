© REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn



Don't say bureaucrats in Brussels don't appreciate irony. Following the arrest in London of Julian Assange, the co-founder of whistleblowing site WikiLeaks,Assange is facing extradition to the US, where he is wanted for allegedly facilitating the leak of confidential US documents by former US Army soldier Chelsea Manning.Less than a week after the Wikeleaks co-founder - who, love him or not, is the decade's biggest publisher of whistleblower materials - was snatched from the Ecuadorian embassy by British police, thethe parliament's website stressed . But with 591 MEPs voting 'yay' on Tuesday, that will soon change.The proposed directive saysand requires that not only those exposing misdeeds of their employers, but also other individuals"Indirect retaliation also includes actions taken against facilitators or coworkers or relatives of the reporting person," it says.