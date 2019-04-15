© TASS



Russian S-400 air defence systems will not be integrated into any active NATO military systems, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in Washington on Monday."This system will not be integrated neither with NATO's systems nor with any other somehow connected to NATO's national [military] systems," the minister said during an annual US-Turkey conference in Washington.He vowed that the decisionto the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The Turkish minister also expressed hope that other NATO countries would also keep their commitments to Turkey.Commenting on the tecnhical discussions with the United States, the minister noted that Turkey was ready for them and it would address concerns over Ankara's procurement of Russian S-400 air defence systems."We are prepared to engage in technical discussions to address US concerns over the S-400 procurement," Akar said adding that Turkey's move to acquire the S-400 purchase is a "national decision."The remarks come after earlier this month, the Pentagon announced that Washington halted deliveries and activities with Turkey on its F-35 fighter jet programme over Ankara's decision to purchase S-400 air defence systems.In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air defence systems to Ankara. The Russian-Turkish cooperation on S-400 deliveries has been criticised by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns and the inability of integration between S-400 and NATO's air defence systems. Ankara, for its part, has said that the purchasing of military equipment is its sovereign affair and ruled out the possibility of abandoning the deal with Moscow.The first S-400 shipment is expected to be delivered to Ankara in July.