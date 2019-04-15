another elephant,

A mahout was killed by his elephant at Edava under Ayiroor police station limits outside Thiruvananthapuram city on Friday.Baiju, 45, Ezhukone in Kareepra Panchayat in Kollam district is the deceased. He was the assistant mahout to Rajashekharan, a tusker in his twentiesRajasekharan is owned by one Puthankulam Shaji of Paravoor.According to Ayiroor police, the shocking incident happened around 4pm on Friday. Rajashekharan was part of the procession in connection with the annual festival of a temple at Chirayil near here, which took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.After the second attack, members of Elephant Squad under Society of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals from Kollam reached the spot and tranquilised the elephant."We suspect that the attacks were a manifestation of its anger of being subjected to starvation", said Dr B Aravind, Government Veterinarian and tranquilising expert of SPCA. He said that as per the information collected from local people, the two mahouts consumed liquor and fell asleep and forgot to feed the elephant on time."After the first attack, Rajasekharan's owner Shaji came to the spot and started feeding it. That was when Baiju came near the elephant.that too owned by Puthankulam Shaji,. The elephant squad rushed to the spot and managed to chain the 40 year old elephant, which is named after prime minister Modi, with the help of its mahouts."It is suspected that the tusker got scared when a motorcycle passed by at a high speed", the veterinarian said adding that Modi ran around four kilometres before it could be brought under control again.