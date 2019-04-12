Russian FSB
© Sputnik/FSB (file photo)
A counter-terrorism operation is ongoing in the Siberian city of Tyumen, where the FSB says Islamic State militants were planning a terrorist attack.

Russian Special Forces are storming a private home in Tyumen where armed militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) are currently holed up.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) has confirmed that an anti-terrorist operation was underway in the city late on Friday, saying that the militants planned attacks in the Siberian city.

Numerous unconfirmed videos on social media appear to show the nighttime operation in full swing, with heavy gunfire, a score of police cars and military vehicles amassed in the streets.