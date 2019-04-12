A counter-terrorism operation is ongoing in the Siberian city of Tyumen, where the FSB says Islamic State militants were planning a terrorist attack.Russian Special Forces are storming a private home in Tyumen where armed militants affiliated with Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) are currently holed up.Numerous unconfirmed videos on social media appear to show the nighttime operation in full swing, with heavy gunfire, a score of police cars and military vehicles amassed in the streets.