Julian Assange
WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange's show 'The World Tomorrow' covered a number of controversial topics over 12 episodes that aired on RT in 2012. As he faces persecution in the US, RT brings you some of the show's greatest moments.

From the first episode - in which he interviewed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah - to the last, where his guest was Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Assange raised questions for which WikiLeaks became both famous and notorious in the West.


At one point, Assange pre-empted his detractors by publishing a list of "criticisms" of the show, which ended up neatly matching the media and political outrage that greeted 'The World Tomorrow' and him personally.

In one episode, Assange interviewed former Guantanamo Bay inmate Moazzam Begg.


Assange also touched on the secret US drone war in Pakistan with opposition politician Imran Khan, who would become prime minister in August 2018.


In another episode, Assange sat down with Rafael Correa, president of Ecuador who had granted him asylum.


After his successor Lenin Moreno revoked Assange's asylum and allowed UK police to arrest the WikiLeaks journalist on April 11, Correa called Moreno "the greatest traitor in Ecuadorian and Latin American history... a corrupt man" whose crime "humanity will never forget."

Assange was arrested on an extradition warrant from the US, where he is sought on charges of "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion" with whistleblower Chelsea Manning. Manning had turned over thousands of US government documents to WikiLeaks in 2010, including the Iraq and Afghanistan "war diaries," which contained the notorious "collateral murder" video showing US forces killing civilians.