"When a brutal dictatorship arose in Europe, the world failed to respond. Millions of lives were lost in the Second World War. So the United States is calling on the United Nations to live up to its very purpose. Reject the failed leadership of Nicolas Maduro."In a now-routine show of support for Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, Pence called on the UN Security Council to revoke UN credentials of President Nicolas Maduro's government and recognize Guaido as the country's legitimate leader.
The vice president then echoed a threat oft-repeated by Trump administration officials: "All options are on the table" when it comes to removing Maduro from power.
Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, shot back at Pence. "We are witnessing yet another episode of a tragedy with several acts in the attempt to change the regime in Venezuela," Nebenzya said, calling "external players" like the US "a direct threat" to Venezuelan peace.
Nebenzya slammed US sanctions on Venezuela, which he said have exacerbated the country's precarious economic condition, and accused Pence of "artificially provoking" a crisis to overthrow the country's legitimate government.
Wednesday's meeting was convened to discuss the deepening humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. A new UN report revealed that 94 percent of the country's population is living in poverty, with a quarter in "urgent" need of assistance and protection. A separate report by Human Rights Watch, released last week, recommends that the UN lead a full-scale emergency response to address the "health and food crises" in the socialist state.
Despite the US' international pressure campaign - marked by alternating promises of aid and veiled threats of force - Maduro remains firmly in control in Venezuela. At Wednesday's session, Nebenzya once again called for diplomatic discussions to resolve the power struggle in Caracas.
Comment: Pompeo steps up the rhetoric. From RFE/RL: