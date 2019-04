© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev



The investigation by Robert Mueller was only aimed at home consumption and revealed a crisis in the US political system, Vladimir Putin said in his first comment on the probe, which found no collusion between Trump and Russia."This is complete nonsense, which was only aimed at a domestic audience [in the US]," the Russian president said on the investigation, which topped the headlines in the mainstream media for months, but turned-out fruitless.he added.There's an evident divide among the US elites as "the party interests are put ahead of those of the nation and society," Putin explained.Putin said that "from the start, we said that Mr Muller's notorious commission is not going to find anything.""We knew better than anybody - Russia has never interfered with any US election. There was no collusion between Trump and Russia that Mueller" was investigating.The Mueller probe has caused much fuss but predictably did not find any evidence to prove Donald Trump colluded with Russia, Vladimir Putin has said , sarcastically likening it to a "mountain bringing forth a mouse."Putin told the International Arctic Forum on Tuesday.Taking a lighter tone, the president said that the outcome was predictable, likening it to "a mountain that has brought forth a mouse."The long-awaited report from the Mueller probe was submitted in late March to Attorney General William Barr. The inquiry specifically targeted alleged collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign team and Moscow. However, its key conclusions mentioned no evidence of a conspiracy.