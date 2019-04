© Getty Images / Caelan Stulken / EyeEm

The usual eye-rolling followed news that US colleges are having to teach stressed-out students "it's OK to fail," blaming everything from millennial entitlement to helicopter parenting - but the blame belongs with the government.President Donald Trump's unilateral, unprovoked decision to declare Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist organization" is just the latest in a string of geopolitical temper tantrums thrown by the world's most capricious nuclear power. After several rounds of sanctions imposed on Iran in order to force it to "act like a normal country" failed to prevent European and Asian allies from buying Iranian oil, the US opted to throw the chessboard across the room, rather than admit defeat and attempt to make peace with its opponent.As if that weren't enough, last month, a Luxembourg court threw out a case filed by victims of the 9/11 attacks who had tried to sue Iran over its (nonexistent) involvement. Surely, the world's Only Superpower™ was not supposed to take all these failures sitting down.The US could actually benefit from some of the courses colleges are reportedly offering their failure-fearing students in an effort to teach them how to "learn from setbacks." The Trump administration certainly hasn't learned from its predecessors' failure to overthrow Hugo Chavez in Venezuela in 2002, hiring the rumored mastermind of that failed coup, Elliott Abrams, as special envoy tasked with leading the installation of CIA farm team standout Juan Guaido as its pliant puppet president.Even in the domestic policy arena, the US has shown an alarming inability to take failures in stride, and it's not just Trump: the Democratic Party, the intelligence agencies, and the media have beat the dead horse of Russiagate beyond recognition and continue to do so long after it became clear the collusion they'd trumpeted for nigh on three years did not exist.Rather than acknowledge Special Counsel Robert Mueller's decision to file no further indictments after finishing his report, they have moved on to demanding the release not only of that report but of all the evidence used in compiling it. Russiagate has morphed into a full-on religion, complete with a hymnal composed of cleverly reworded pop songs. Surely, this is not what Stanford University meant when it created an event encouraging students to "celebrate their failures through song, poetry and other creative outlets."Some schools have even begun issuing "certificates of failure," and it's easy to see how this could be useful in the foreign policy arena. Rather than continue to feed soldiers into the meat grinder in Afghanistan, for example, CENTCOM could have received a "certificate of failure" back in 2013, when even the UK's Ministry of Defence admitted the 'war on terror' as it was being fought in Afghanistan was unwinnable . Certificate in hand, Trump's predecessor Barack Obama could have cut his losses and started pulling troops out immediately instead of hanging on to the detriment of literally everyone. This is arguably the point of Rand Paul and Tom Udall's 'AFGHANS Act', which declares a technical "victory" - Al-Qaeda is practically nonexistent in Afghanistan almost 20 years after the US entered the country, even though the Taliban controls more than half the country - while admitting the US wasted $6 trillion and hundreds of thousands of lives in a vain quest to wage war on a concept.