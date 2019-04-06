Up to a metre and a half of new snow has fallen in the Alps in the last 24 hours while the Swiss plateau also saw snowfall during the day on Thursday.
The heaviest snowfalls were seen in central Switzerland and in the western part of the canton of Ticino.
Traffic on the crucial north - south A2 axis was subject to regular delays during the day.
Lots of fresh snow in Lenk, Switzerland on April 4. Report via @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/Vr8AJuAm6b— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 6, 2019
Vom #Frühling zum #Winter in 2 Tagen. Beispiel #Lauwil/BL: Am Dienstag #warm mit 18 Grad, heute #winterlich Weiss. Vielen Dank #SRFAugenzeuge F. Schweizer. ^is pic.twitter.com/qD4z0psIcf— SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) April 4, 2019
The town of Andermatt was cut off from the outside world on Thursday with train and road links closed because of the risk of avalanches. As of Friday morning, it was only reachable by train, according to Swiss media.
#andermatt ❄️ pic.twitter.com/YeBoPbeziK— Flavio Bundi (@FlavioBundi) April 4, 2019
The snowfall is expected to stop overnight. However, the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) has issued a warning stating that the avalanche risk will be "high" (level 4 of 5) in some areas on Friday.