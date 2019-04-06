© SLF



Lots of fresh snow in Lenk, Switzerland on April 4. Report via @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/Vr8AJuAm6b — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 6, 2019



After a healthy dose of spring weather, winter made a return in the early hours of Wednesday with the country waking on Thursday to cold, wet - and sometimes white - conditions.while the Swiss plateau also saw snowfall during the day on Thursday.The heaviest snowfalls were seen in central Switzerland and in the western part of the canton of Ticino.Traffic on the crucial north - south A2 axis was subject to regular delays during the day.The town of Andermatt was cut off from the outside world on Thursday with train and road links closed because of the risk of avalanches. As of Friday morning, it was only reachable by train, according to Swiss media.The snowfall is expected to stop overnight. However, the Swiss Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) has issued a warning stating that the avalanche risk will be "high" (level 4 of 5) in some areas on Friday.