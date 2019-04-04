© Reuters / Yves Herman



Hitler could not have been stopped with peaceful protest. Stalin could not have been deterred with words. ISIS could not have been defeated with dialogue.

Russia's Foreign Ministry criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg for mentioning Joseph Stalin in the same breath as Adolf Hitler and ISIS, as "enemies of freedom."In his address to a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday Stoltenberg made a case for greater defense spending for NATO countries, stressing that "in an ideal world, we would not need to spend any money on defense, but we do not live in an ideal world."That is what Stoltenberg said, emphasising NATO's importance for Europe and the US.The leader of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, went further calling Stoltenberg "provocateur" and reminded him that the Norwegian government collaborated with Nazi Germany during the Second World War.In October 1944, the Red Army freed Finnmark, the northernmost county of Norway, from the German forces. Nearly 2,900 Soviet soldiers died in Norway during the conflict.