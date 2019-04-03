© Reuters / Jason Redmond

The Senate transportation committee is seeking answers from the FAA after a number of whistleblowers alleged that the agency inspectors who'd evaluated the Boeing 737 Max had lacked proper training and valid certifications."In light of recent 737 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, the committee is investigating any potential connection between inadequate training and certification of Aviation Safety Inspectors who may have participated in the FSB evaluation of the 737 MAX," Sen. Roger Wicker, chairman of the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, wrote to the Federal Aviation Administration's Acting Administrator Daniel Elwell on Tuesday.In light of this, Senator Wicker asked Elwell to answer a number of questions concerning the allegations and what actions the FAA has taken to address the "potential deficiencies." While Elwell has yet to issue a response to the letter, the civil aviation watchdog did note that it "welcomes external review of our systems, processes, and recommendations."