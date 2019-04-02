© AFP / Scott Olson



Florida Senator Marco Rubio's social media output is a real mixed bag. In between odes to regime change in Venezuela and paeans to border security, Rubio dropped in some words from the good book, to mixed reaction."Though nations rage and kingdoms totter, HE utters his voice and the earth melts. The LORD of hosts is with us; our stronghold is the God of Jacob," the Republican Senator tweeted, citing Psalm 46.Amidst the "amen"s, some commenters insisted that Rubio concern himself less with Biblical affairs, and more with the various problems facing Florida.Hours before leading Twitter in Bible study, Rubio had warned that the arrival of Russian troops in Venezuela - a show of support authorized by a 2001 treaty between the allied nations - "can lead to miscalculation, escalation & even war."