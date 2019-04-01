© CNN



"We didn't say there was a conspiracy. We said Mueller was investigating a conspiracy"

The host of CNN's State of the Union, Jake Tapper, tried to defend the network's coverage of Russiagate, claiming it actually got nothing wrong. The bold claim, however, was challenged by other journalists.Tapper made the controversial remark while talking to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Sunday."I'm not sure what you're saying the media got wrong. The media reported the investigation was going on. Other than the people in the media on the left, not on this network, I don't know anybody that got anything wrong," Tapper stated.Mulvaney shot back at what he called Tapper's personal "recollection of history.""Face it, the media got this wrong. It's okay. People get stuff wrong all the time, just not at this level," he said.Tapper's defense of the 'balanced' CNN coverage raised a few eyebrows among the journalist community, as some took to Twitter to challenge the claim and bring up embarrassing retractions of the stories on 'collusion' the network had to make.Others pointed out previous statements by Tapper himself.And even accused him of reporting fake news.Many users took issue with the overall tone of the coverage, as well as opinions expressed by CNN guests who pushed the conspiracy theory really hard.Some joked that Tapper's remark was proof that he was among those viewers who stopped watching CNN as it obsessed over the disproven 'Trump-Russia collusion'.