Two children killed as 'dust devil' lifts bouncy castle high into the air in central China
CGTN
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 20:44 UTC
The incident happened at around 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, and also left 20 people injured including one child with serious injuries.
A dust devil is a weather phenomenon that is formed on warm and sunny days and is visible due to the dust or hay that they pick up and swirl around. But it is not as intense as a tornado.
According to Henan Provincial meteorological observatory, the dust devil from Sunday's incident was about 10 meters in diameter and lasted for around three to four minutes.
