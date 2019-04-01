As of Sunday night, two children were killed after a "dust devil" blew away an inflatable bouncer at a scenic spot in Yucheng County in China's central Henan Province.The incident happened at around 3:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, and also left 20 people injured including one child with serious injuries.A dust devil is a weather phenomenon that is formed on warm and sunny days and is visible due to the dust or hay that they pick up and swirl around. But it is not as intense as a tornado.According to Henan Provincial meteorological observatory, the dust devil from Sunday's incident was about 10 meters in diameter and lasted for around three to four minutes.