Hail as large as golf balls pelted a large swath of central Florida Wednesday morning as heavy storms battered the region.Florida Today"It's been a long time since Brevard has seen this," Matt Volkmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, told the newspaper. "This system was a little stronger than expected."Wind gusts up to 47 mph were recorded later in the day at Port Canaveral as the blustery weather continued, bringing with it rough seas and waves of 7 to 9 feet.The Trenton Public Safety Department posted a warning on Facebook urging residents to use caution due to heavy ice on the roads.The golf-ball sized hail was reported in Brevard County, where two storms moved through back-to-back."That's unusually large for the Florida Peninsula," Dolce said. "In order for thunderstorms to generate larger hailstones, there must be a pocket of cold air in the upper atmosphere, and that is not typical of thunderstorm setups in Florida," he said. "This morning, however, there was unusually cold air aloft from an area of low pressure pivoting across the state, which allowed the growth of larger hailstones."B​revard County Fire Rescue tweeted video of ice on Interstate 95, where traffic slowed to a crawl in some spots due to large ice amounts on the roadway.