© REUTERS/Vincent Kessler



A vote to consider amendments to the controversial Article 11 and Article 13 copyright laws has failed in the European Parliament by a margin of five votes. However, enough MEPs to flip the result now say they mis-clicked.According to European Parliament voting guidelines, MPs can register corrections to their votes, but without changing the actual result, which is done and dusted once the voting is finished.Marietje Schaake, MEP from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party, drew attention to the fateful mistake on Twitter as soon as corrections were published by the European Parliament.Schaake noted that the new count would have allowed the debate to be reopened which, potentially, could have paved the way for Articles 11 and 13 to be revised or repealed."History is a dime on its side," she wrote.Earlier, the Sweden Democrats party, whose two MEPs were among those who mistakenly voted against the amendments, issued a statement saying that they had pushed the wrong buttons. The party said its MEPs were confused by the change of vote order during the session."Today we had three push-button votes on the Copyright Directive. On one of the votes, we pressed the wrong button: the vote on the order in which we would vote. If it had gone through we could've voted on deleting Article 13, which we wanted," the party said in a statement.However, some found it hard to believe that so many MEPs were careless during a vote that had even the most apolitical denizens of the internet glued to the European Parliament proceedings. They suggested the MEPs wanted to escape backlash by claiming they would have voted for more scrutiny.Article 11 of the law known as the "link tax" requires a blogger, a news aggregator or a media-monitoring website to seek permission from the copyright owner to share links and snippets of its content.