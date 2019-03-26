© Reuters / Kyle Grillot

As the Russiagate conspiracy theory disintegrates in the wake of the Mueller report's conclusions, Resistance Twitter is struggling to cope, while Trump supporters are basking in their foes' suffering.Some screeched about a cover-up,The moving of goalposts commenced,...and Barr was declared compromised.Conservatives gleefully pronounced the Resistance DOA,Celebrating with memes,and mocking the inability of the self-appointed opposition to come to terms with reality.Others were more gentle in their mockery.While Russiagate skeptics with no love lost for Trump predicted the next step of the madness.