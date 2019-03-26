© Associated Press/Natacha Pisarenko



Unbowed after over two months of failed efforts to topple Maduro, failure to win over its military or gain popular support, its paramilitary attack scheme and other tactics foiled so far - the Trump regime cyberattacked Venezuela's electrical power grid for the third time since March 7.This time, preparations were in place to counter further cyberattacks. The latest one occurred on Monday, affecting much of the country, according to Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez, saying:"We have experienced a new attack to the transmission and charging center of the National Electric System, aimed to take out the machines of the Simon Bolívar Hydroelectric Power Plant located in Guri."With countermeasures in place, power was restored in most parts of the country within hours, Rodriguez explaining:"Although the attack had similar characteristics to the March 7 event, we had the capacity to respond quickly, and the service has been restored in almost all the national territory and in the next few hours all the country will have electricity back on," adding:Like the March 7 and 18 attacks on the nation's electrical power grid, the latest one was all about attempting to "generate anxiety, plunge the population in a situation of deep distress to be able to seize power and achieve what they have already done, which it is steal all the resources that belong to the Venezuelans."Power corporation of Venezuela Corpoelec said sabotage was responsible for the three blackouts, Trump regime dirty hands clearly responsible, more dirty tricks sure to follow.On Monday, Mike Pompeo called Sergey Lavrov to discuss developments in Venezuela, Syria, and other issues.He warned his counterpart that the Trump regime "will not stand idly by" if Russia continues to send military forces to aid Maduro, its legitimate right whenever invited.According to Russia's Foreign Ministry, Lavrov "emphasized that Washington's attempts to organize a coup d'etat in Venezuela and threats to its legitimate government are a violation of the UN Charter and blatant interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state," adding:The Trump regime's "recogni(tion) (of) Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights (is) a serious violation of international law..."It'll "impede the Syrian settlement process and aggravate the situation in the Middle East."Both officials "agreed to stay in touch and continue to exchange assessments on the above-mentioned and other international issues as well as problematic aspects of bilateral relations."Diplomatic outreach to the US achieves nothing when tried, especially by Russia. Lavrov's remarks to Pompeo fell on deaf ears.Republicans and undemocratic Dems operate by their own rules, no others.Toughness is the only language they understand. They consider peace in our time an abhorrent notion. Endless wars of aggression against sovereign independent states threatening no one constitute official policy.Their rage for dominance by whatever it takes to achieve it makes unthinkable nuclear war possible, maybe inevitable if its ruling authorities aren't challenged with toughness.Sino/Russian unity against US imperial hubris and arrogance is perhaps the only way to prevent global war before hardliners in Washington launch it by accident or design.When will they say enough is enough? When will they no longer tolerate US bullying and other hostile tactics? When will they stop pretending diplomacy is the only way to deal with Washington? It doesn't negotiate. It demands.When will they cease calling the US their partner? When will they accept reality? Washington wants dominance over their countries and all others.Republicans and Dems want their ruling authorities replaced with pro-Western puppet rule - war an option if other methods fail to achieve their objectives.On Monday, John Bolton tweeted the following:Separately on Monday, State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino's remarks were further signs of Trump regime frustration over failure to topple Maduro after weeks of trying with no success. He turned truth on its head, saying the following:The US "Russia's deployment of military aircraft and personnel to Caracas, which is another contradiction of both Nicolas Maduro's and Russia's calls for non-intervention in Venezuela and is a reckless escalation of the situation."On Saturday, Maduro said he'll shortly "announce a profound change in the entire government of Venezuela," adding "(w)e need to renew ourselves, refresh, improve, change."The struggle to preserve and protect Venezuela's soul has miles to go. Trump regime hardliners aren't about to quit pursuing their aim to transform the country into another US vassal state.It's why help from Russia is vital to prevent it - with toughness by drawing red lines it won't permit the US to cross.