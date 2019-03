© Romeo Gacad/AFP/Getty Images



"These huge numbers also suggest that the United States should follow the lead of Oklahoma, and start collecting a share of the remittances to help mitigate the costs of illegal immigration. You could build a wall with some of that money, compensate victims of illegal immigration, and much more - and Congress should do it."

"The sums of money involved are huge, particularly as a share of GDP and personal income in the Central American countries. It offers a big clue as to why these countries are giving only token efforts to stem the tide of migrants to the United States, especially El Salvador and Honduras.



"A good leader would try to develop other ways to build the economy, that benefit more people, instead of just those who have family in the United States. They are betting that the United States will never have the will to enforce its laws, and that's been a good bet so far,"

Immigrants from the three Central American nation's sourcing many illegal border crossers sent a record amount of money home last year, bringing the total this decade to $120 billion.all said that natives in the United States sent over $17 billion home last year alone.according to an immigration expert citing United Nations and Latin American banking data.And newly released Central American bank data said that the record breaking has continued this year. The so-called "remittances" have been in the focus of some immigration reform advocatesUnder one proposal that failed to pass Congress, remittances would be taxed 7 percent. Pew Research Center revealed in January that immigrants in the United States sent home $138 billion in 2016 alone.Immigration expert Jessica Vaughan of the Center for Immigration Studies, stated:Money immigrants send home is a huge part of the economy of those three nations, reaching over 20 percent in El Salvador and Honduras.Vaughan, who regularly testifies before Congress on immigration policy, said: