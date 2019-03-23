© Facebook



a diplomatic source said.In a rare move, police entered the center in East Jerusalem, the source with the French consulate said. An order posted on the door of the building said that the center, which is connected to the French foreign ministry, intended to host an event organized with a women's association "sponsored or financed by the Palestinian Authority" and "without authorization."The center remained open after the police operation.After police arrived,the diplomatic source said.The consul called on police "to leave the location," and security forces left in the late morning, the source said, adding that the consulate took the incident "seriously."Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Israel's Foreign Ministry declined to comment.According to the association that was to participate in the event, its director and a volunteer were briefly detained.said one of the women who was to participate, declining to give her name. Similar events occur on a near-monthly basis, she said.Israel captured East Jerusalem from Jordan in the Six Day War of 1967 and later extended sovereignty over it in a move never recognized by the international community.It considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.