© Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko



© Reuters / Philimon Bulawayo



© Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko



The death toll from a devastating cyclone that struck Zimbabwe and neighboring Mozambique a week ago has spiraled to 732, and is expected to rise even further as hundreds remain missing.Survivors are struggling to deal with the aftermath of the huge disaster, with an estimated 1 million people affected in Mozambique alone. Tens of thousands have sought refuge in emergency shelters after hurricane-force winds of up to 200kph and heavy flooding forced them from their homes.The UN has repeated calls for emergency support to help aid agencies cope with the immediate impact of the disaster, while the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies warned that cases of cholera have been reported in Beira, Mozambique.The storm brought intense rainfall and heavy flooding which submerged whole villages and washed away huge swathes of agricultural land.