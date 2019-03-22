© Wikipedia



© Facebook / L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal



A priest was stabbed during a morning mass at Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal, the city police reported. He was taken to the hospital, while the suspected attacker has been arrested.The suspect ran at Father Claude Grou from the back of the rectory and injured him with a sharp weapon, Céline Barbeau, director of communications for the oratory, told the media.The incident happened during mass and was captured on a livestream, Barbeau said. The police said Father Claude received "light" injuries of his upper body.Père Claude Grou, c.s.c., recteur de l'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-Royal © Facebook / L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph du Mont-RoyalPolice were called to the scene at about 8:40am local time. By the time they arrived, the attacker had already been restrained by the oratory security staff, Caroline Chèvrefils, the spokesperson for the Montreal force, said.The incident happened a week after the massacre at two mosques in New Zealand, which left 50 people dead and an equal number injured. The killings in Christchurch by a self-described white supremacist were described as a terrorist attack by the government.