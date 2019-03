the change in the structure and chemistry of glass on nanoscale by the electric field itself

Experiments show electric field can modify silicate glass, causing parts to melt while remaining solid elsewhere; discovery suggests heat in glass could be produced on a very fine scale, could point to performance challenges for devices that use glassCharacterizing and predicting how electrically-heated silicate glass behaves is important because it is used in a variety of devices that drive technical innovations. Silicate glass is used in display screens.The discovery that under certain conditions electrically-heated silicate glass defies a long-accepted law of physics known as Joule's first law should be of interest to a broad spectrum of scientists, engineers, even the general public, according to Himanshu Jain , Diamond Distinguished Chair of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Lehigh University.The foundation of electrical heating was laid by James Prescott Joule, an English physicist and mathematician,"It has been verified over and over on homogeneous metals and semiconductors which heat up uniformly, like an incandescent light bulb does," says Jain.He and his colleagues-which includes Nicholas J. Smith and Craig Kopatz, both of Corning Incorporated, as well as Charles T. McLaren, a former Ph.D. student of Jain's, now a researcher at Corning-have authored a paper published today in Scientific Reports that details their discovery that electrically-heated common,In the paper, titled " Development of highly inhomogeneous temperature profile within electrically heated alkali silicate glasses ," the authors write:with the formation of a nanoscale alkali-depletion region, such thatIn situ infrared imaging shows and finite element analysis confirms localized"In our experiments, the glass became more than a thousand degrees Celsius hotter near the positive side than in the rest of the glass, which was very surprising considering that the glass was totally homogeneous to begin with," says Jain. "The cause of this result is shown to be in, which then heats up this nano-region much more strongly."Jain says that the application of classical Joule's law of physics needs to be reconsidered carefully and adapted to accommodate these findings.These observations unravel the origin of a recently discovered electric field induced softening of glass. In a previous paper, Jain and his colleagues reported the phenomenon of Electric Field Induced Softening. They demonstrated thatacross an inch thick sample."The calculations did not add up to explain what we were seeing as simply standard Joule heating," says Jain. "Even under very moderate conditions,The team then undertook a systematic study to monitor the temperature of glass. They used high-resolution infrared pyrometers to map out the temperature profile of the whole sample. New data together with their previous observations showed that electric field modified the glass dramatically and that they had to modify how Joule's law can be applied.The researchers believe that this work shows it is possible to produce heat in a glass on a much finer scale than by the methods used so far, possibly down to the nanoscale. It would then allow making new optical and other complex structures and devices on glass surface more precisely than before."Besides demonstrating the need to qualify Joule's law, the results are critical to developing new technology for the fabrication and manufacturing of glass and ceramic materials," says Jain.