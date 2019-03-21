Beyond the religious veil

Land scarcity, farmer-herder conflicts and mass killings

Inefficient interreligious talks

While these interreligious engagements are relevant for promoting peaceful coexistence, they have often bypassed the root causes of the conflicts.

As can be seen, these conflicts are resource-based and mainly between ethnic groups. However, pundits and religious bodies have given them a religious interpretation even when the undercurrents have nothing to do with religion.

