Puppet Masters
Aussie right-wing politician Fraser Anning blames Muslims for New Zealand shootings
RT
Mon, 18 Mar 2019 09:39 UTC
Queensland Senator Fraser Anning released a media statement on Friday afternoon, hours after the terrorist attacks at two Christchurch mosques. In it, Anning claimed while he was "utterly opposed to any form of violence" and condemned the actions of the gunman, he said the atrocity highlighted the "growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence" in Australia and New Zealand.
"While this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence."
Anning claimed the real perpetrator that killed 49 people and injured more than 40, including children, is New Zealand's immigration policy. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, one of which has been charged with murder.
Anning went on to criticize "left-wing politicians and the media" who he said will rush to blame "gun laws or those who hold nationalist views, but this is all clichéd nonsense."
"The real cause of bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place."
Anning went on to ask if "anyone still dispute[s] the link between Muslim immigration and violence?" on Twitter - inciting a slew of negative feedback from Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, fellow MPs and constituents.
Reader Comments
The question is whether this puppet politician is self aware or just another useful idiot/puppet that 'knows no what it does'? He is parroting the same BS as usual... it's hard to take them as self-aware individuals.... which makes you realize how dangerous they really are, as they are acting as expendable puppets....and licensed to kill.
Oil and water do not mix; just as Christianity and Islam cannot, ultimately, peacefully, co-exist. Just as any other religion you care to mention, cannot, ultimately co-exist with Judaism. Both Islam and Judaism teach that their God, their religion, carries the imprimatur of their "One" God, to the exclusion of all and any other.
The Koran, the Prophet, much printed word and pronouncements from scholars, all definitively make it clear, right down through the ages; Islam must rule, and any deniers must be killed.
The followers of Judaism have their God's word that they are the "chosen" peoples, and that any other living being exists only to serve their needs.
Both religious "sects" have, and continue to use any conceivable physical weapon, lie and or deceptive stratagem, to overcome those who object; all of this is revealed factually, just by reading history, and or, present day occurrence.
The followers of Judaism made their intentions clear when they forced the murder of "Jesus Christ", which was meant to kill off his radical opinion of Jewish Practice.
The "finest example" of humanity, namely The Prophet, set the Islamic example by scourging Peoples around the Mediterranean to convert or die.
Since "The Prophet" will not be coming back to re-write the Koran and Hadith's, anyone professing to the Muslim faith, yet denies these facts cannot, in truth, be a Muslim.
Despite all the current, present day atrocities, committed in the name of these religions, there are still merciful souls ready to defend them, and this may, in Gods name, be applauded; however the crimes and insanity's committed in the name of religion must be "called out", must be named and shamed.
Show me any community with a substantial Islamic presence, and I will show you a community with serious problems. I t has come to pass in every instance, when Muslim presence reaches a critical mass, they force the whole community, Muslim or not, to be governed by "Sharia Law"; in word and deed this is the opposite of what was agreed at "Runnymede", and besides, Sharia contains much contradiction and inequalities.
Judaism doesn't do that, it simply wants the death of all that will not serve it. To gain insights into how Judaism thinks and acts, one only needs a cursory study of reporting related to the psychopathic and inhumane punishments that Judaism inflicts upon the Palestinian Peoples, hour by hour, minute by minute, relentlessly, without mercy or respite. Their present "actions" in the World may help explain why they were ejected from so many settlements in the past?
Finally, may I ask the reader, not to label me Anti-Islam or Anti-Judaism, I simply report on what is my opinion, supported by much media and historical reporting related to their respective criminal or anti social behaviors.
Comment: And his well-deserved response: