Queensland Senator Fraser Anning released a media statement on Friday afternoon, hours after the terrorist attacks at two Christchurch mosques. In it, Anning claimed while he was "utterly opposed to any form of violence" and condemned the actions of the gunman, he said the atrocity highlighted the "growing fear over an increasing Muslim presence" in Australia and New Zealand."While this kind of violent vigilantism can never be justified, what it highlights is the growing fear within our community, both in Australia and New Zealand, of the increasing Muslim presence."Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack, one of which has been charged with murder.Anning went on to criticize "left-wing politicians and the media" who he said will rush to blame "gun laws or those who hold nationalist views, but this is all clichéd nonsense."Anning went on to ask if "anyone still dispute[s] the link between Muslim immigration and violence?" on Twitter - inciting a slew of negative feedback from Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and former prime minister, Malcolm Turnbull, fellow MPs and constituents.